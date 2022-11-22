Calvia Local Police Day celebration has resumed after a two-year pandemic break 

By Anna Ellis • 22 November 2022 • 14:31

Image: Calvia City Council

On Friday, November 18, the Mayor, Alfonso Rodriguez Bada, congratulated all the distinguished police officers and made a public recognition of the police actions that were carried out during a season with very high tourist activity.

The mayor congratulated the Calvia Local Police as a group but also pointed out the importance of congratulating individuals. He said: “Citizens think of the Police as a guarantor of their safety and coexistence. In a municipality where we receive more than a million tourists a year, this is of great value as a public service. Calvia knows that it has a good Local Police force.”

The Councillor of the Local Police, Nati Frances, highlighted the good work carried out that has resulted, for example, in the success of the tourist season and in its key role in the fight against drunkenness tourism. She congratulated the Government Delegation on the support that Local Police has received from the Guardia Civil this year, which has increased its presence in the area. She has also highlighted the essential role that Calvia Local Police had during the pandemic, especially during the lockdown.

