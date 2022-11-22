Calvia Town Hall signs an agreement with SOS Animal Charity

By Anna Ellis • 22 November 2022 • 14:46

Councillor, Marga Ploma, and SOS representative, Maxi Lange. Image: Calvia Town Hall

On Monday, November 21, Calvia Town Hall signed a collaboration agreement with the SOS Animal entity to allow them to use municipal sites to carry out their good work.

The Councillor for Youth and Citizen Participation, Marga Plomer, pointed out: “Animal welfare has always been a priority for Calvia Town Hall. I can only thank the tireless work and sensitivity shown by SOS Animal and all the entities that work every day for the animals.”

“SOS Animal has been collaborating with our municipality in the protection of our animals for almost two decades. With this agreement, SOS Animal will be able to make use of municipal premises to continue working for animals in need.”

The SOS Animal entity is a non-profit organization founded in 1995 with headquarters in Calvia whose purpose is to defend animal rights. It carries out different activities of protection, collection, care and attention to abandoned animals.

It has been collaborating with the Town Hall in terms of animal protection actions, as well as through talks in the primary education schools of the municipality to raise awareness amongst students in the treatment and care that animals should receive in the human environment, in addition to promoting adoption.

