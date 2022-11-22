Charity Christmas Gala to raise money for Rincón de La Victoria charity

By Betty Henderson • 22 November 2022 • 11:15

A Christmas gala next weekend in Rincón de La Victoria will get locals into the festive spirit for a great cause

FESTIVE FUN for a great cause at a Christmas Gala in Rincón de La Victoria. The first edition of the ‘Rincón Contigo’ solidarity gala is set to take place on November 27, to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.

The gala costs just €5 to attend with all proceeds raised going to the charity, Rincón Contigo’s Christmas food and toy donation drive for the less fortunate. The gala has been organised by the council in collaboration with local cultural academy, the Centro de Estudios del Folclore Malagueño de Benagalbón, which is the venue.

The event will start from 4pm and will last for around two hours, with performances from various local musicians and dancers.

Local Councillor for Culture, Clara Perles explained “This is an opportunity to collaborate with the charity, learn about the important work it does and get more involved in their year-round activities”.

The President of Rincón Contigo thanked the council and artists for their support to allow them to continue serving 140 local families.

Tickets can be purchased from Rincón Contigo’s office on Calle Los Almendros or by calling 722431136.