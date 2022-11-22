Culinary connection for Rincón de La Victoria in new town twinning

By Betty Henderson • 22 November 2022 • 11:57

Regional cuisine experts met in Cantabria for an event focusing on ‘boqueron’ anchovies

National ACCLAIM for Rincón de La Victoria’s rich local cuisine. The town is now twinned with Cantabrian town, Santoña after finding common ground over seafood.

Representatives from Rincón de La Victoria and ‘Sabor a Málaga’ visited Santoña on November 19 to showcase their famous ‘boqueron’ anchovies, which were the focus of the town twinning.

The event which combined regional gastronomy with tourism saw participants enjoy live cookery shows and product tastings. Culinary experts offered guests tasters of traditional dishes using anchovies which can be used by restaurants to attract gastronomic tourists.

‘Boqueron’ anchovies are crucial elements of both Rincón de La Victoria and Santoña’s cultural heritage. Anchovy festivals in both towns also attract large volumes of tourists each year.

Rincón de La Victoria Mayor, Francisco Salado highlighted the importance of culinary tourism to both places saying “Some destinations offer mountains, others sea, others culture, others leisure, but what everyone wants to do on holiday is eat”. He added that tourism from the north of Spain, including from Cantabria is important for the town, so offering an interesting cuisine is vital.