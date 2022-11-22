Dad, 61, whose last wish was to die at home passes away after stepping through the door

By Vickie Scullard • 22 November 2022 • 12:18

Stock image of an unwell man in bed. Credit: Dikushin Dmitry/Shutterstock.com.

A beloved dad whose last wish was to die at home passed away after stepping through his front door.

Frederick Butler, aged 61, had battled serious health problems for many years but after taking a turn for the worst, he was taken to hospital and told he had just two weeks to live.

His dying wish was that he could pass away peacefully at his own home, so the doctors made it possible by arranging a patient ambulance to take him there.

But Mr Butler collapsed moments after he stepped through his front door. His son Ashley lay him on the floor and attempted CPR but sadly it was not enough to save him.

His dad died on November 11 after being back in the house for less than five minutes — living just long enough to fulfill his final wish, reports Hull Live.

Ashley said: “We weren’t expecting it to be so quick. I didn’t know where to put myself but I knew I had to do something. I didn’t have a clue what to expect when he passed. I don’t think it’s sunk in.”

He continued: “In his final moments, my dad said, ‘I’ve got my wish, I’m going, I can’t breathe.'”

Mr Butler passed away after suffering from a combination of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, ischaemic heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure, and was treated at Bradford Royal Infirmary.

He grew up in Orchard Park, Hull, and was well-known in the community for dealing cars and his love of gardening, before moving to West Yorkshire in the later years of his life.

His daughter, Amanda, who described him as a “fighter” has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral cost.

After being told the devastating news that he only had two weeks to live, Mr Butler was determined to spend them with his children.

Ashley said: “It was amazing to see how much energy he had. He tried to make us all laugh and smile.”

The family plan to spred his ashes in Hull. They will invite his family to attend the service. Amanda is trying to raise £1,500.

