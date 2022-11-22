Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Big Eyes Coin – Three Meme Coins to keep an eye on as Black Friday 2022 approaches

By EWN • 22 November 2022 • 10:15

Black Friday 2022 is on the way and it is the perfect time for investors to capitalise on lucrative meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

The numerous discounts on Friday epitomise what the cryptocurrency industry is all about, investing in coins with financial potential when they are low in price and then selling them for a healthy profit.

The majority of people usually spend their cash on discounted clothes, shoes, and a range of other accessories on Black Friday. But the time has come to invest in something that could make you so rich that you won’t have to rely on this holiday in the future.

And with the current state of the crypto economy in dire straits, crypto beginners may never have a better chance to start investing.

After all, at the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is down to $16,163.68, Ethereum (ETH) is at a measly $1,133.85 and Binance (BNB) is worth less than $300 per coin.

Elon Musk will ensure Dogecoin rises again

Like the crypto top dogs, Dogecoin has seen much better days. The meme coin is currently priced at $0.07639, significantly less than its all-time high of $0.5811 back in July 2021.

But this is good news for investors because where there’s an Elon Musk there’s a high chance for a resurgence.

The multi-billionaire tweeted about Dogecoin in 2019 which resulted in the meme coin skyrocketing up the crypto rankings. And when the Tesla tycoon bought Twitter on October 27th, Dogecoin experienced a temporary increase in investments.

Therefore, Dogecoin and Musk are interlinked. With the rich dude likely to be involved in more groundbreaking news, crypto geeks should invest in Dogecoin now as its recovery in the market seems inevitable.

Shiba Inu’s staking rewards may pay off down the line

Shiba Inu doesn’t have the luxury of Musk’s backing, like Dogecoin. However, the ‘Dogecoin killer’ is unique with the staking rewards it offers and this could prove significant.

By simply staking or ‘burying’ Shiba Inu coins, investors provide liquidity to the cryptocurrencies’ pool and act as validators. Then over time, they receive rewards in the form of three different tokens: BONE, SHIB, and LEASH.

Thus, even if Shiba Inu is going through a rough patch at the moment, investors can gain a nice return by just staking their hold in the meme crypto.

Besides, due to Shiba Inu’s association with Dogecoin, it’s plausible that its stock will improve alongside its doggy rival.

Invest in Big Eyes Coin and gain a big 50% bonus

Big Eyes Coin is the new meme coin on the scene and is wasting no time to entice new investors by offering a 50% coin bonus this Black Friday.

You would think after raising over $10 million from its presale and securing a Tier 1 CEX Launch, it would take a cat-like nap.

But Big Eyes Coin is not satisfied and is aiming for world domination with the proposal of top ten NFTs, ocean-saving charity donations, and an interactive community of cat lovers.

So, by investing in Big Eyes Coin now, crypto geeks can capitalise on cheaper coins and then reap the rewards in the future when Big Eyes becomes one of the most popular meme coins on the market.

Final Thoughts

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Big Eyes Coin are three cryptocurrencies with immense profit-making potential and this Black Friday is the ideal opportunity to get more bang for your buck.

Dogecoin is likely to rise again because of Elon Musk, Shiba Inu’s staking rewards are hard to beat and Big Eyes Coin’s perks will transcend the crypto industry once officially released.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

