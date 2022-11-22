End of an era as ‘Gone with the Wind’ last surviving actor dies

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 November 2022 • 12:43

Mickey Kuhn in Gone with the Wind - Credit IMDB

An era has ended with the death of the last surviving actor from “Gone with the Wind.”

Mickey Khun’s wife, Barbara, told the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, November 22 that the actor who had been in good health until a few months ago passed away in Naples, Italy on Sunday.

Kuhn, who was 90, was one of the leading child actors prior to World War II finding fame playing the role of Beau Wilkes, the son of Melania Hamilton (Olivia de Havilland) and Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard) in the 1939 classic Gone with the Wind.

His film career didn’t stop there with Kuhn going on to star in such classics as Dick Tracy (1945), Broken Arrow (1950) and A Streetcar named desire (1951.

Barely six years old when he landed the role in the film that would launch his career. Kuhn showed a talent and maturity seldom seen in such young actors. That enabled him to play complicated roles and repeat difficult lines.

Kuhn retired from the business at a fairly young age going off to work for American Airlines. He held various administrative positions at their Boston base before retiring in 1995.

Kuhn joins the rest of the cast in heaven as he the last surviving actor from the all-time classic ‘Gone with the Wind‘ dies

