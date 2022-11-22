By Matthew Roscoe • 22 November 2022 • 10:58

WATCH: HUGE explosion in central China’s Henan province leaves multiple people dead. Image: @terror_alarm/Twitter

TRAGIC news from China on Tuesday, November 22 after an explosion at a chemical and industrial goods warehouse in central China’s Henan province has reportedly killed close to 40 people.

Around 40 people were killed after a devastating explosion ripped through a two-story building in China’s Henan province late on Monday, November 21.

Videos circulating on social media show the resulting fire after the explosion, which occurred at the warehouse.

Prominent Twitter account @Terror_Alarm wrote: “At least 40 people killed and dozens injured at an explosion and fire in a #Chemical company in Henan province.”

🚨🇨🇳#China: At least 40 people killed and dozens injured at an explosion and fire in a #Chemical company in Henan province. pic.twitter.com/NeEerQBXrB — Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) November 22, 2022

@Raw_News1st said: “A fire broke out in the electrical company (Kaixinda) in the Yishang Valley Industrial Park in Anyang, Henan Province. The accident has caused 36 deaths and 2 injuries, and 2 people are still missing.”

A fire broke out in the electrical company (Kaixinda) in the Yishang Valley Industrial Park in Anyang, Henan Province. The accident has caused 36 deaths and 2 injuries, and 2 people are still missing pic.twitter.com/0H4ywcfZsn — RawNews1st (@Raw_News1st) November 22, 2022

While @Phocus2022 wrote: “A fire swept through a two-story factory in #Anyang, Henan province in China, killing 38 people. According to the report, the accident is due to enterprise personnel’s illegal operation. The factory is operated by a wholesaler of industrial equipment, clothing and chemical products.”

A fire swept through a two-story factory in #Anyang, Henan province in China, killing 38 people. According to report, the accident is due to enterprise personnel illegal operation.The factory is operated by a wholesaler of industrial equipment, clothing and chemical products. pic.twitter.com/ToEuYsVIfr — Phocus (@Phocus2022) November 22, 2022

Footage shows the two-story building engulfed in flames and, according to the local government in part of Anyang city, 38 people were killed and two people were injured.

The blaze at the Kaixinda company warehouse, which sold ‘a wide range of industrial goods’ including ‘specialised chemicals’, took 3 1/2 hours to bring under control, according to the Wenfang district government.

The huge fire comes months after a high-rise Telecom building blaze in Changsha, China back in September.

