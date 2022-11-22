Germany agrees to provide Eurofighter jets to patrol Polish airspace

By Chris King • 22 November 2022 • 0:58

Image of a Eurofighter jet. Credit: castigatio/Shutterstock.com

The German Ministry of Defence has agreed to provide Eurofighter jets to patrol Polish airspace.

An agreement was reached on Monday, November 21, that the German Air Force would provide Eurofighter jets to patrol Polish airspace. The deal was announced by Christine Lambrecht, the head of the German Defence Ministry, on its official Twitter profile.

She pointed out that Poland is a friend and ally of the FRG, and, as a neighbour of Ukraine: “is not particularly protected. Together with my Polish colleague Mariusz Blaszczak, we agreed to send Patriot missile systems to Poland and support the defence of Polish airspace with Eurofighter fighters”.

On November 15, two rockets fell on the Polish village of Przewodow in the Lublin Voivodeship, as a result of which, two people were killed.

Kiev immediately blamed Russia for what happened. The Russian Ministry of Defence, in turn, denied these accusations. Later, Western countries also denied Moscow’s involvement in this incident. After the incident, Lambrecht offered to supply Patriot missile defence systems to Warsaw.

It subsequently came to light that the missiles that fell on Polish soil were in fact fired at incoming Russian missiles by the Ukrainian defence forces. The incident was written off as an ‘accident’ by the US and its western allies, as reported by gazeta.ru.

