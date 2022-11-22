Going for a dip in the new swimming pool at l’Aigua Dolca will soon be a reality

By Anna Ellis • 22 November 2022 • 13:53

Image: Palma City Council

The Mayor of Palma, Jose Hila, confirmed that works are progressing smoothly and are currently 15 per cent complete.

The forecast is that during the first and second quarters of 2023 the structure will be finished; during the second and third quarters, the facilities will be built and, finally, during the last quarter of 2023 the new municipal infrastructure will be finished. The objective of opening the facilities is set for the beginning of 2024.

The mayor confirmed: “This new facility is very important because we have provided a solution to a problem. This new pool helps us to assume the objectives of this government because it chooses the historical claims of the venues and does so respecting criteria of sustainability and energy efficiency.”

The president of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, congratulated Palma Town Hall “for recovering an emblematic space in the city in another example of collaboration between institutions that in this case will provide Palma with a new, sustainable and energy-efficient public sports infrastructure.”

