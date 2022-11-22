By Matthew Roscoe • 22 November 2022 • 12:34

Heartbreak as Jigsaw the giraffe dies suddenly and unexpectedly. Image: Gulf BreezeZoo/Facebook

HEARTBREAKING news from the US after the sudden and unexpected death of Jigsaw the giraffe was reported late on Monday, November 21.

“The Gulf Breeze Zoo is deeply saddened to announce that Jigsaw, the beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post.

“Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds.”

Jamie McMaster, Gulf Breeze Zoo Director, wrote: “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, and especially those animal care team members who are with the giraffes daily, are saddened by this tragic and unexpected loss.

“Jigsaw had been observed acting normally the previous day, interacting with the other giraffes and guests. Our talented keepers work closely with our animals daily to ensure the best care possible.

He added: “The necropsy results showed he died of natural causes.

“Jigsaw was an important part of the giraffe herd, and the staff is taking comfort in being able to care for the calves he sired.”

Gulf Breeze Zoo is a 50-acre zoo located in Woodlawn Beach, Florida, neighbouring Navarre and Gulf Breeze, Florida.

According to the zoo’s bio, “the Gulf Coast Area’s award-winning Gulf Breeze Zoo is home to more than 900 native and exotic animals.

“The Zoo offers many hands-on animal encounters and kid’s activities perfect for field trips, family day trips and exciting birthday parties.”

It adds: “Ride through herds of free-ranging animals on the brand new Safari Express train to view hippos, rhinos, gorillas and African antelope up close!

“Feed giraffes, enjoy the free-flight bird aviary and much, much more.”

People commented on Jigsaw’s sudden death.

One person wrote on Facebook: “I’m so sorry for your loss….we enjoyed seeing all the giraffes in May and he was a joy to behold.”

“Jigsaw was so incredibly majestic and beautiful So sorry for your loss. Thankful for his keepers and his offspring,” another person said.

While a third wrote: :So very sorry for your loss, we loved seeing that big fella everytime we came. He was absolutely stunning. He will be missed. Praying for comfort in this time of loss.”

