Hex Coin (HEX) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) prices stagnate; Investors swarming around Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale

By EWN • 22 November 2022 • 8:55

Cryptocurrencies like Hex Coin (HEX) and platforms like Uniswap (UNI) have some advantages over other cryptocurrencies. However, they only work for a tiny group of people and aren’t very useful. Orbeon Protocol, on the other hand, will solve a big problem in investing and make it easier for casual investors to invest in startups. Phase one of the presale just ended, and phase two has just begun. If you want in, get in before it’s too late because analysts expect returns of 60x.

Hex Coin (HEX)

Richard Heart created Hex Coin (HEX) in 2019 to be the first certificate of deposit (CD) in circulation on the cryptocurrency market. By banking convention, the CD gives the customer a return that is just a little bit higher than the average savings account, but only if the customer agrees to lock up the money for a specific time.

Hex Coin (HEX) is said to work with a Proof-of-Work (PoW) protocol, which doesn’t require miners to do anything. This will be replaced by a project that creates a system that lets people who hold HEX for the agreed-upon amount of time mint new coins.

HEX has been extremely volatile this year. Users can bet any amount of Hex Coin (HEX) and get rewards through the Hex Coin (HEX) network. They will also be given charts that show how much money they could make. But there are penalties if the Hex Coin (HEX) is taken out before the time is up. Hex is down more than 1100% from its all-time high, and in November, HEX lost approximately 24%.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Pancakeswap is a decentralised exchange. Pancakeswap swap makes it easy to swap coins that meet BEP-20 standards quickly and easily.

The PancakeSwap (CAKE) token and other important parts of the DeFi ecosystem were the basis for the exchange built by the PancakeSwap (CAKE) team.

Potential investors should be more careful about investing in the PancakeSwap (CAKE) token now that its price has dropped significantly and is only worth $3.80 (down more than 1100% from its all-time high of $40).

PancakeSwap makes liquidity pools for CAKEs available and used to trade. Even though it is one of the safest exchanges, there is still a chance of fraud on PancakeSwap.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol is an investment platform built on the blockchain. Its idea of utilising fractional NFTs will shake up and modernise the crowdfunding and venture capital industries. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) lets small investors use fractional NFTs to fund seed rounds.

Orbeon Protocol has a “Fill or Kill” mechanism. If a company or project doesn’t achieve its target raise, investors are immediately refunded.

Investors can buy fractionalised NFTs, representing a business share, for as little as $1. This makes it easier for firms seeking funding and investors looking for new and exciting opportunities.

During the presale, which started at the end of October and will go on in three stages until the end of January 2023, you can buy ORBN, the native token of the Orbeon Protocol.

Analysts believe Orbeon Protocol will go from $0.004 to $0.24, which is an increase of more than 6000%. Orbeon Protocol is becoming a major player despite the current crypto winter.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido