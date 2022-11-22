Hunt for the owner of a mysterious object found among rubble in Alicante

By Vickie Scullard • 22 November 2022 • 18:46

The hunt is on for the owner or owners of a mysterious object that has been found among rubble in Alicante.

Social media super sleuths are attempting to find out the origin and provenance of the surprise piece of history and have begun an investigation to find out who it belongs to.

A person who wishes to be kept anonymous says they were walking through an area of ​​​​crops and recreational plots in Orihuela when they saw an improvised landfill with remains of what looked like demolition.

One particular object stood out from the brick rubble – a block of granite about 40 centimeters and about 30 kilos in weight, reports Informacion.es.

The granite, bigger than a liter and a half bottle of water, has the shape of a shield with the surnames Valero and Tejero, and was in perfect condition.

They said: “You can tell that they removed it delicately because the cement on the back is well cut.”

Antonio José Mazón Albarracín, the author of a well-known website with historical curiosities of Orihuela, has set to work to find its origin and provenance.

He posted the image on the Facebook group Oriola vista desde el Puente de Rusia, with the message: “In case the family is interested in recovering it, they have found this shield engraved with the surnames Valero and Tejero in a landfill.”

Some have already embarked on the adventure of digging into history. “In the Diocese of Orihuela, there is no record of any Valero Tejero, at least prior to 1912,” one user wrote.

Another neighbour reviewed the family tree: “I have an ancestor from 1775 who has the second surname Valero; his mother is Ángela Valero Murcia, from 1758 from Catral, and her father Jacinto Valero Aniorte, from Callosa de Segura, but I don’t know if it has something to do with it”.

The finder of the coat of arms, who is coy about the exact place they discovered it, says that they have always been attracted to old objects, even restoring some of them, and says they would have been more excited if they were their last names.

The finder hopes to take it to a museum to determine its value and see whether it can be exhibited.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.