By Vickie Scullard • 22 November 2022 • 17:04

Man arrested after 2,415 kilos of hashish is discovered hidden on a farm in Huelva. Credit: Guardia Civil.

A MAN has been arrested after 2,415 kilos of hashish was discovered hidden on a farm in Huelva.

In a joint operation, the Guardia Civil and the Tax Agency seized 2,415 kilos of hashish hidden in a farm in Ayamonte. They made one arrest for being the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health.

The investigation began when the Guardia Civil learned of the existence of a semi-rigid vessel near the coast of Ayamonte from which drugs could have been transferred to two other vessels that were also in the area.

From this, a surveillance device was planted in which several units of the Civil Guard and Customs Surveillance officials monitored the area where the possible delivery of the drug took place, reports El Correo.

After inspecting the area, two vans were located that were reported as stolen and allegedly used to transport hashish. From this, officers located the area where the drugs were allegedly going to be stored – a farm in Ayamonte.

Officers got a search warrant for the farm, where they allegedly found 69 bundles of hashish, a pistol, two ammunition chargers, several boxes of mobile phones, sim cards, and license plates for five different vehicles.

The detainee and the proceedings will be sent to the Investigating Court number 2 of Ayamonte.

Agents for the fight against drug trafficking OCON-EDOA of the Huelva Civil Guard Command, the Ayamonte Fiscal and Border Patrol and Customs Surveillance officials of the Tax Agency have participated in the device.

