By Vickie Scullard • 22 November 2022 • 16:42

Brits brace themselves as Met Office puts 5 UK regions on alert for floods and heavy rain. Credit: richardjohnson/Shutterstock.com.

Brits are bracing themselves after the Met Office puts five UK regions on alert for floods and heavy rain.

Two northern areas of Britain will be hit with heavy rain for 11 hours straight today, as the Met Office warns of potential flash flooding.

The south will not escape the torrential downpours, with parts of Northern Ireland will then get the same treatment tomorrow.

Two areas of Scotland are under a yellow weather warning for rain, with Northern Ireland taking a hit tomorrow morning (November 23), along with southwest England and Wales, reports the Express.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will expect heavy rain first, followed by the Orkney Islands, with showers continuing until 11pm tonight.

A Met Office statement said: “Rain occasionally turning heavy through the afternoon and much of the evening, bringing potentially 20-25 mm of rain, which given saturated conditions may bring some localised flooding, especially of low-lying roads.”

Tomorrow morning (Wednesday), County Antrim, County Armagh, and County Down in Northern Ireland will receive four hours of non-stop downpours until 10am.

The Met Office continued: “Rain turning heavy later tonight and through the Wednesday morning travel to work period, potentially bringing 20-25 mm in just 3 or 4 hours.”

Elsewhere parts of Wales and southwest England will be under a rain and wind warning from 3am until 8am tomorrow.

The forecaster added: “Another spell of wet, windy weather will arrive across southern parts of Wales and southwestern parts of England in the early hours of Wednesday.

“For many, this will be fairly normal (if unpleasant) autumn conditions but for a few, there could be a short interlude with torrential rain and very gusty winds.”

