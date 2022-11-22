MPs Christmas parties on expenses whilst the country tightens its belts

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 November 2022 • 8:28

Christmas party - Credit 4PM Production Shutterstock

MPs can now claim Christmas parties on their expenses following g new guidance from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA).

The advice issued on Tuesday, November 22 says that MPs can cover the cost of food and drink on their expenses for the first time, but that they cannot claim the cost of any alcohol.

The guidance, which came in response to a frequently asked question also said that the cost of festive decorations can also be claimed including for a tree, lights and tinsel. The claims can be made for both parliamentary and constituency offices.

In a bizarre bit of advice the same IPSA also said MPs should be mindful of the cost of living crises and that claims: “should represent value for money, especially in the current economic climate.”

The Taxpayer’s Alliance told the Mail Online that MPS: “already get a plum deal without taxpayer-funded office jollies.”

Speaking on behalf of the organisation’s John O’Connell said: “While businesses and households in their constituencies pay for parties out of their own pockets, politicians get to dip into the public purse.

“MPs who want Christmas bashes should foot the bill themselves.”

The news that MPs Christmas parties can be claimed on expenses will not go down well with the country’s electorate who have all had to tighten their belts and scale down their Christmas festivities under the current government.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.