National holiday declared in Saudi Arabia to celebrate World Cup win over Argentina

Following a shock FIFA World Cup 2022 victory in Qatar over one of the tournament’s favourites this morning, Tuesday, November 22, a national holiday has been declared in Saudi Arabia. Their football team stunned fans by notching up a 2-1 win over Argentina to seal one of the most famous shocks in World Cup history.

As reported by Gulf News, to celebrate this famous sporting victory, employees in the public and private sectors can take the day off on Wednesday, November 22. This also applies to students in all phases of education.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud apparently issued directives immediately after the match. Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman also made the recommendation of proclaiming the holiday as a celebration.

After a match where the Green Falcons were actually the deserved winners, their players have become instant national sporting heroes. They sent the fans inside the Lusail Stadium into a frenzy as they held off the challenge of Lionel Messi and his illustrious teammates.

The KSA team found themselves a goal down within 10 minutes when Messi tucked a penalty away. Goals in the second half though from Saleh Al Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari sealed a dramatic win in Group C.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.