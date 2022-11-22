By Matthew Roscoe • 22 November 2022 • 19:00

Pien's commentary praised as Lewandowski fluffs his lines for Poland at Qatar World Cup. Image: Screenshot BBC

THE commentary of Pien Meulensteen was praised by football fans during the Poland vs Mexico game at the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, November 22 as Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski fluffs his lines.

Poland’s Lewandowski missed the chance to score his first World Cup goal as his side limped to a 0-0 draw at the Qatar World Cup, the second scoreless draw in consecutive matches.

During the match, BBC’s Pien Meulensteen was praised for her commentary, while her commentary partner, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown, was slammed.

“Feel sorry for Pien Meulensteen having the charisma vacuum that is Martin Keown on co-coms,” one person wrote.

“Pien Meulensteen on comms 👏🏽 #MexicovsPoland #FIFAWorldCup” said another.

While another person wrote: “Pien Meulensteen for the BBC doing a very good job on commentary in very tough circumstances, Not a good game.”

“Pien Meulensteen is a brilliant commentator,” another person on Twitter wrote.

Lewandowski was denied from the spot in the 58th minute by an excellent save from Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa, who is playing in his fifth World Cup tournament.

Following the match, Sky Sports’ Joe Shread summed up the game, writing: “From about five minutes into this game, 0-0 seemed like the most likely result.

“Poland played as though they’d be very happy with a draw, although they’ll certainly be ruing Ochoa’s save that denied Lewandowski from the penalty spot.

“The game seemed set up for Mexico to go on and win after Ochoa’s heroics but, after an initial flurry, they failed to really trouble Poland.

“After Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina earlier today, this group is now wide open – a factor that may have encouraged Mexico and Poland to ensure they avoided defeat.”

The end of the game was overshadowed by the news that Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United had been terminated.

