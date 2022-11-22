By Guest Writer • 22 November 2022 • 12:00

Headliners The Delta Bombers Credit: The Delta Bombers

ROCKABILLY returns to Torremolinos for the 29th year as the Rockin’Race Jamboree will be held from February 2 to February 5, 2023.

With all of the recent musical activity across the Costa del Sol, this homage to original Rock and Roll has survived for three decades (including the recent pandemic) and marks Torremolinos out as the capital for this style of American music.

It’s not just American bands taking part as this coming festival will welcome no less than 42 different artists, a festival record, with the majority coming from America, Spain and the UK and attracting visitors from all over Europe.

One of the main musical attractions will be the appearance of The Delta Bombers who were formed in Las Vegas in 2008 and this festival will also see Nashville band The Planet Rockers who have chosen the Rockin’Race Jamboree for their last ever performance before they disband.

This year, the festival will continue to be centred on the Prince of Asturias Auditorium and the Hotel La Barracuda but in order to make life even better for festival goers, the organisers have obtained a special tent that they will bring from Holland to be able to expand the festival’s capacity.

During the four days of the event there will be a classic car show, food trucks and plenty of vintage stalls, DJs and the odd pool party.

There are lots of ticket options, but a four-day pass with free CD currently costs just €99 and can be obtained online from https://rockinrace.com/.

