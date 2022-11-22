By Matthew Roscoe • 22 November 2022 • 11:13

Ukraine reports Russian combat losses as of November 22. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Tuesday, November 22, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further five Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Monday, November 21. This takes the number of Russian APCs lost in Ukraine to 5827.

According to the latest data, another 400 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 85,000.

Three more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as another 12 Russian artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of two Russian MLRS which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 395 Ukraine also confirmed the destruction of 15 Russian vehicles and fuel tanks, taking the total destroyed to 4393.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 22.11 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 22.11 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/cyetGSmrD6 — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) November 22, 2022

A detailed breakdown of the 272nd day of war shows that the loss of three more Russian tanks now means Ukraine has destroyed 2895, while the destruction of 12 more Russian artillery systems now means that Putin’s army has now lost 1882 in total.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that Russia suffered the greatest losses (of the last day) at the Bakhmut and Lyman directions.

☠️400 more good russians or 🇷🇺 losses in 🇺🇦 as of 22 November. #StopRussia pic.twitter.com/refd3puwMc — ArmyInform (@armyinformcomua) November 22, 2022

The update comes after officials in Kyiv were accused by the Russian Foreign Ministry of being the ones really responsible for targeting the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

On Monday, November 21, Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, accused the Kyiv government of being the ones really responsible for firing missiles at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

