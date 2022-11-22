By Matthew Roscoe • 22 November 2022 • 12:12

Souness and Keane clash over Argentina penalty against Saudi Arabia at Qatar World Cup. Image: Screenshot ITV

ARGUING over whether Argentina should have been awarded a penalty during the first half of their World Cup game against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22, Graeme Souness and Roy Keane got into a heated clash.

People took to social media to react to the heated clash between Graeme Souness and Roy Keane after Argentina were awarded a controversial penalty against Saudi Arabia at the Qatar World Cup on November 22.

Souness claimed it was a penalty while Keane disagreed.

Roy Keane and Graeme Souness arguing about the Argentina penalty 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ih4KgREcaD — Nah. (@JinnIbnThere) November 22, 2022

At one point the former Liverpool man said to the former Utd captain: “Let someone else speak.

“You’ll learn a lot more if you listen rather than!”

Crying at Roy Keane and Graham Souness having it out on live tv 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/ljQ95nGAlQ — bree (@ayobreezzyyy) November 22, 2022

People commented on the interaction between the two pundits.

“Keane and Souness arguing at 11 am, This is why I love the World Cup,” one person wrote.

Keane and Souness arguing at 11am, This is why i love the World Cup. — Harry (@ArryLavsTheYids) November 22, 2022

Another said: “Souness and Keane at war here over Argentina’s penalty! Superb entertainment.”

Souness and Keane at war here over Argentina's penalty! Superb entertainment pic.twitter.com/MguyU2yfsG — Craig Stoddart (@CraigStoddart_) November 22, 2022

While another wrote: “Forget the YouTubers, I’ll have Souness and Keane in a ring, please.”

Forget the YouTubers, I’ll have Souness and Keane in a ring, please. — Raj Bains (@BainsXIII) November 22, 2022

One Twitter user posted a clip of Reeves and Mortimer’s famous ‘handbags’ clip with the caption: “Souness and Keane.”

“Souness and Roy Keane beefing 😭” said another person.

Souness and Roy Keane beefing 😭 pic.twitter.com/v8A3pWBwfo — Callum (@CallumSkillen) November 22, 2022

“Not even 11 am on a Tuesday morning and Souness and Keane are already scrapping 😂” one person said.

Not even 11am on a Tuesday morning and Souness and Keane are already scrapping 😂 — Jack 'Pie' McDermott (@the_pieface) November 22, 2022

Argentina had the ball in the back of the net on several occasions in the first half but took a 1-0 lead into the break of an exciting World Cup game.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.