Souness and Keane clash over Argentina penalty against Saudi Arabia at Qatar World Cup

By Matthew Roscoe • 22 November 2022 • 12:12

Souness and Keane clash over Argentina penalty against Saudi Arabia at Qatar World Cup. Image: Screenshot ITV

ARGUING over whether Argentina should have been awarded a penalty during the first half of their World Cup game against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22, Graeme Souness and Roy Keane got into a heated clash.

People took to social media to react to the heated clash between Graeme Souness and Roy Keane after Argentina were awarded a controversial penalty against Saudi Arabia at the Qatar World Cup on November 22.

Souness claimed it was a penalty while Keane disagreed.

At one point the former Liverpool man said to the former Utd captain: “Let someone else speak.

“You’ll learn a lot more if you listen rather than!”

People commented on the interaction between the two pundits.

“Keane and Souness arguing at 11 am, This is why I love the World Cup,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Souness and Keane at war here over Argentina’s penalty! Superb entertainment.”

While another wrote: “Forget the YouTubers, I’ll have Souness and Keane in a ring, please.”

One Twitter user posted a clip of Reeves and Mortimer’s famous ‘handbags’ clip with the caption: “Souness and Keane.”

“Souness and Roy Keane beefing 😭” said another person.

“Not even 11 am on a Tuesday morning and Souness and Keane are already scrapping 😂” one person said.

Argentina had the ball in the back of the net on several occasions in the first half but took a 1-0 lead into the break of an exciting World Cup game.

