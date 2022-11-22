Spanish World Central Kitchen chef Jose Andres awarded Order of Merit by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

By Chris King • 22 November 2022 • 17:55

Jose Andres with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: [email protected]

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Ukraine’s Order Of Merit to Spanish chef Jose Andres for his work with the World Central Kitchen in the country’s war zones.

Spanish chef Jose Andres has been on the front line of the war in Ukraine working with the World Central Kitchen. As a reward for his unmistakable courage and endeavour, he was today, Tuesday, November 22, awarded the Order of Merit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A tweet from the World Central Kitchen @WCKitchen read: “Thousands of Ukrainians have helped WCK serve nearly 180 million meals since February. Today, WCK’s @chefjoseandres was awarded the Order of Merit from President @ZelenskyyUa. This is a huge honour & our team is humbled to work side by side with Ukrainians to feed Ukrainians”.

During the conflict, Jose found himself constantly in danger of being blown up by Russian missiles. He has had some pretty close calls as he moved between the different regions setting up kitchens to feed the starving, often homeless, Ukrainian population.

Jose has kept the world up to date with the situation in Ukraine with regular posts on his Twitter profile. This afternoon he wrote: “Long way to go but Kherson city is slowly getting the aid of other agencies. Supermarkets are opening slowly….but not money! We are already in many villages around Kherson too…water too! With no electricity hot meals are necessary in some locations!”.

Long way to go but Kherson city is slowly getting aid of other agencies. supermarkets are opening slowly….but not money! we are already in many villages around Kherson too…water too! With no electricity hot meals are necessary in some locations! @WCKitchen #ChefsForKherson pic.twitter.com/HnHg0UOXqk — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) November 22, 2022

One of the proudest moments of my life was being in Kherson quick and fast with food and water! @WCKitchen #ChefsForUkraine mission did an amazing job. We are mainly supported by American People even more and more people around the world support our efforts…Gracias! pic.twitter.com/65NnW26hWB — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) November 21, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.