The UK government is to tax seatbelts in new cars from 2023

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 November 2022 • 10:13

Seatbelts - Credit Aleksey Korchemkin Shutterstock.com

According to a report by Top Gear, seatbelts are to be taxed from 2023 following an announcement by the chancellor during his autumn statement.

The report by the motoring magazine on Tuesday, November 22 said that all new cars sold with seatbelts will include an additional tax.

Apparently new cars have been exempt from taxes on life-saving and fundamental safety technology, but treasury officials pointed out that they will always need to get from one place to another, so it made no sense to have a temporary waiver.

The change comes as part of the government’s decision to plan for the future by removing the road tax exemption on electric cars. In doing so the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said it would be ‘fairer’ if motorists began paying for their continual safety on an annual basis.

“Because forecasts point to consumers needing to travel safely from A to B and arrive unharmed in the decades to come, I’ve decided that any car fitted with a seatbelt will be subject to an additional levy.”

As is to be expected motoring and other pressure groups have criticised the change saying it was setting a dangerous precedent. In doing so they asked what the government would find to tax next in a year when the cost-of-living crisis has bitten, and the tax burden has jumped.

A tongue in cheek comment from one organisation said: “Next they’ll be charging motorists a subscription for heated seats that have already been fitted to the car.”

With most saying the financial crisis was caused by the government it is wrong to make the electorate pay for their mistakes through odd decisions like introducing taxes on seatbelts.

