Tributes paid as rugby player and club captain Tom Edwards, 29, dies suddenly

By Vickie Scullard • 22 November 2022 • 12:40

Back row L to R. Richard Besley, James Hunt, Tomasi Tanumi, Alex Webster, Henry Wright, Olly Turvey, James Robinson, Jamie Ibbetson, Liam Hogan, Sean Campbell, Sam Broughton, DoR Mark Pearson, Club President Doug Skelton Front row L to R Danny Wilkinson, Joe Ramsay, Harrison Green, Jacob Robinson, Ashley Parkinson (C), Jamie Dentith, Andrew Tunningley, Tom Edwards, Max Wotton. Credit: Selby RUFC.

Tributes have been paid after the sudden death of a popular rugby player and club captain Tom Edwards, aged 29.

His club, Selby RUFC, described him as “popular and well-loved” with all members of the club, and will be “sadly missed”.

Mr Edwards, who also previously played for Wetherby RUFC, died in the early hours of Thursday morning aged just 29.

Selby RUFC posted a statement about the sad news on their website.

The club president said in a statement: “Selby RUFC is deeply saddened to inform you of the sudden passing of 1st XV captain Tom Edwards.

“Tom, aged 29, passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning. Tom was popular and well-loved across all ages within the club. He will be sadly missed.

“Following this tragic news all senior adult fixtures scheduled to be played today, Saturday 19 November 2022 are cancelled.

“As you will appreciate, this is a time of great distress to the families of Tom and his fiancée and we are sure your thoughts and prayers are with them in their time of great loss.

“The families of both Tom and his fiancée have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very difficult time.”

Everyone at Morley is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of @selby_rufc captain Tom Edwards. Very good player and great guy! Thoughts from all at MRFC with Tom’s family and friends at this time — Morley RFC (@MorleyRugby) November 19, 2022

Morley RFC also posted a tribute, calling him a “very good player and great guy”.

“Everyone at Morley is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of @selby_rufc captain Tom Edwards,” they tweeted.

“Very good player and a great guy! Thoughts from all at MRFC with Tom’s family and friends at this time.”

