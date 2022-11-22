By Vickie Scullard • 22 November 2022 • 17:00

Tunisia hold frustrated Denmark to a draw after being denied late VAR penalty. Credit: Fifa World Cup/Twitter.

Another surprise World Cup game today saw Tunisia hold a frustrated Denmark to a draw after the latter were denied a late VAR penalty.

Tunisia, 30th in the world rankings, earn a point against Denmark, ranked 10th in the world.

Despite being potential favourites to win the tournament, Denmark often played second fiddle to their underdog opponents throughout the match.

In the eleventh hour Tunisia had luck on their side as they survived a late VAR review for handball, while the Danes’ frustration could likely be felt by all.

This surprising result is the second of the day that saw the rank outsider perhaps overperform.

Earlier today Saudi Arabia did the impossible by beating favourites Argentina 1-2.

From the moment the game kicked off the majority of viewers were probably thinking the same thing – that Argentina would thrash their opponents.

After Lionel Messi found the back of the net within 10mins, the result looked already written, but three disallowed goals led the frustrated Argentinian side to lose their cool.

This allowed the underdogs – the world’s 53rd-ranked team – to score not one but two goals, winning them the game.

Eight nail-biting minutes of stoppage time led to a serious clash in the box, and more minutes on the clock, with Argentina continuing their pressure on their opponents.

But in the end, it was Saudi’s day and they scooped a 1-2 win.

