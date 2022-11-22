Ukraine launches drone attack on Balaklava thermal power plant in Crimean port of Sevastopol

By Chris King • 22 November 2022 • 20:40
Image of the Balaklava power plant in Sevastopol, Crimea.
Credit: Google maps - Sevastopol Life
According to Mikhail Razvozhaev, the governor of the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, a drone attack launched today, November 22, on the Balaklava thermal power plant by Ukrainian forces was repelled by Russian air defence systems.
Posting on his Telegram channel, Razvozhaev claimed that all the incoming drones were successfully shot out of the sky. “Our fleet repelled the attacks of three UAVs over the water area today”, he specified.
Razvozhaev said he believed today’s attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine was planned to coincide with the terrorist attack they carried out seven years ago, on November 22, 2015. On that date, a power line in the Kherson region was blown up.
He added that according to the emergency services, no fires or damage to civilian infrastructure were recorded, and there were no casualties. The governor of the city stressed that everything was now quiet, but all services are on alert.
In an earlier post, Razvozhaev said that UAVs had attacked Sevastopol. He later reposted, clarifying that the air defence systems were working and that two UAVs had been shot down. Because of this, the movement of maritime passenger transport was suspended in Crimea’s main port, as reported by gazeta.ru.
⚡️Explosions in Sevastopol, Balaklava and Evpatoria. Locals say at least 15 explosions occurred. pic.twitter.com/wPA0twNjPL
— Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) November 22, 2022
