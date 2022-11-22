A roundup of the action from Week 2 of ‘I’m A Celebrity’

By Chris King • 22 November 2022 • 2:26

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' line-up 2022. Credit: ITV

The ‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestants have already been in the Australian jungle for more than two weeks.

Just as the contestants are coming to terms with their life in the jungle, the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses throw a big spanner in the works by starting to evict them. This has happened during the second week of this year’s show, with three celebs already leaving to date.

Loose Women presenter and journalist Charlene White was the first to go. It came to light that secretly, the campmates were all terrified of being the first to leave. This was not because of the shame of going first but due to the fact that nobody could stand the humiliation of leaving before Matt Hancock.

The public had voted Matt to do six consecutive trials as the show entered its second week. He was so successful though that eventually the viewers stopped choosing him and the others got an opportunity to take on the trials.

The prize for the biggest failure so far must surely go to DJ Chris Moyles. He came out of the ‘Boiling Point’ trial with one measly star, although he had collected two but dropped one of them and lost it.

Mike and Jill totally smashed the show’s famous disgusting drinking challenge, collecting all the stars by downing everything that was served to them. Mike even said one of the mixtures tasted nice!

Sleeping in the comfortable beds inside the RV has caused a lot of headaches. Firstly, Charlene refused to share with Matt, claiming that a big spider had scared her. It was later revealed that she felt it went against her principles to sleep in the same space as the politician.

Sue and Mike were next to be given the luxury accommodation. After one night, Sue could not stand Mike’s snoring and chose to sleep outside instead.

Television presenter Scarlette was the second celeb to be evicted from the jungle. She was followed out last night, Monday, November 21, by Coronation Street actress Sue. When Ant and Dec informed her that she was leaving, she was delighted.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.