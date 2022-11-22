Will the Blockchain platforms Cardano and Theta network survive the fun cryptocurrency, Dogeliens token?

By EWN • 22 November 2022 • 10:20

The crypto market is releasing a bunch of new currencies. Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is a fun meme coin. However, every cryptocurrency or blockchain has some specific field of interest. While Cardano (ADA) is building NFT platforms and allowing smart contracts, Theta Network (THETA) is changing the video streaming world. At the same time, DOGET is working to improve the Metaverse. Read this article to learn everything about these three cryptocurrencies and their goals.

Cardano (ADA) – Game-changer for the blockchain industry

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform working to bring about positive change in the crypto market. ADA lets its holders vote on changes to the software. The technology developed in this project is reviewed before its release. It makes the currency unique and different from others. Cardano (ADA) ensures a secure platform as it is under the Ouroboros protocol.

Rewards are offered to the token holders for their involvement in the process. It supports a wide range of crypto applications. It includes NFTs and smart contracts. Currently, ADA costs less than a dollar. It has been ranked in the top 10 currencies by CoinMarketCap. The all-time high value recorded in September 2021 was $3.10. The market cap value of ADA is around 11 billion dollars.

Theta Network (THETA) – decentralising the world of video streaming

Theta Network (THETA) is a video-streaming platform. Powered by blockchain, THETA intends to revolutionise the streaming industry. It will work to remove barriers between content creators and users. The main goal of THETA is to decentralise video streaming, making cost-effective and efficient sources for data delivery. Not only this! Theta is also creating decentralised applications (dApps). Currently, CoinMarketCap ranks ADA in the top 50 coins. When writing this article, its cost ranges between $0.5-$1.

Is Dogeliens Token (DOGET) superseding the Metaverse?

The cross-chain cryptocurrency, Dogeliens Token (DOGET), is the native token of the Dogeliens ecosystem. Buyers can access it on Binance smart chain. Its mission is to work for a better crypto world by providing new games and educational content. Dogeliens Token (DOGET) provides an interactive environment to its users. Its token holders can experience the Metaverse together. The university of Barkington, one of the pillars of DOGET, offers free articles and videos on blockchain technology.

DOGET has plans to offer at every single stage of its presale. This DeFi pup-pet master will provide fun as well as education and charity. The users can share and modify the source code according to their requirements.

How to enter the presale? Read the steps below

Dogeliens Token (DOGET) has entered stage 2 of the presale. Currently, 1 USDT equals 1000 DOGET tokens. If you want to be a part of the presale, go ahead.

The first step is to create an account with Metamask or connect your wallet using a desktop or mobile phone.

You can buy DOGET using ETH, BNB, or USDT and deposit the currency to buy tokens.

Press ‘Connect Wallet’. Select Metamask or wallet connect.

Select the coins you want to buy and claim on the main page.

Once the presale ends, coins will be yours!

Before diving into the pool of cryptocurrencies, buyers should get the proper education. DOGET provides all the fundamental crypto information to its holders. DOGET holders can then participate in the decision-making process through the platform. This is where it makes the difference!

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido