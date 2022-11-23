Airport security staff stunned after finding a CAT in a passenger’s hold luggage

By Vickie Scullard • 23 November 2022 • 8:20

The X-ray of the cat at the airport. Credit: TSA/Twitter.

Airport security staff were stunned after finding ginger CAT in a passenger’s hold luggage.

Staff at John F Kennedy International Airport discovered the furry companion inside a suitcase that had been checked in for a Delta flight to Atlanta.

A security guard discovered that the orange cat was inside the case after it had passed through an airport X-ray machine on November 16.

After clocking the unusual shape of the animal on the X-ray screen, a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer took the suitcase to the side to take a closer look.

The cat could have been in danger if the bag had gone through security and into the pressurised cargo hold of the plane.

It would then have then been loaded onto a flight destined for Melbourne Orlando International Airport in Florida, officials said.

According to the TSA, the traveller said the cat belonged to “someone else in his household” – but no more details have been released.

We’re letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find. This CATch had our baggage screening officers @JFKairport saying, “Come on meow”! Feline like you have travel questions reach out to our furiends @AskTSA. They’re available every day, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (ET). pic.twitter.com/LpIkLbAgzC — TSA (@TSA) November 22, 2022

Then TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein posted an update confirming that the cat was safely “out of the bag” and back home.

“A @TSA officer was shocked to find an orange cat inside a checked bag at @JFKairport after it went through the X-ray unit,” she said.

“Traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household. On the bright side, the cat’s out of the bag and safely back home.”

