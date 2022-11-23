By Matthew Roscoe • 23 November 2022 • 11:46

BREAKING: Legendary British guitarist dies at home aged 75. Image: DFP Photographic/Shutterstock.com

HEARTBREAKING news on Wednesday, November 23, after the death of a legendary British guitarist was just shared.

Legendary British guitarist Wilko Johnso, who played in the 70s pub rock/rhythm and blues band Dr Feelgood, died at home aged 75, according to his Twitter account.

“This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.”

This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family's privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.

(Image: Leif Laaksonen) pic.twitter.com/1cRqyi9b9X — Wilko Johnson (@wilkojohnson) November 23, 2022

Johnson was a popular musician, in fact, Paul Weller once said of the guitarist: “Wilko may not be as famous as some other guitarists, but he’s right up there. And there are a lot of people who’ll say the same. I can hear Wilko in lots of places. It’s some legacy.”

However, he was not just limited to music.

Fans will remember Johnson from starring in both the first and second seasons of the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones as the mute executioner Ser Ilyn Payne.

He appeared in four episodes: “The Kingsroad”, “Baelor” and “Fire and Blood” (season one, 2011), and “Blackwater” (season two, 2012).

His death has led to hundreds of tributes being paid on social media.

One person wrote: “Oh my, such an incredible inspiration for us all, and such a sweet man.”

Oh my, such an incredible inspiration for us all, and such a sweet man. — Chris Difford (@chrisdifford) November 23, 2022

“A fantastic man. An amazing musician. Remember seeing this as a kid (maybe on one of those nostalgia 90s shows) and my world changed. Wonderful weirdo,” another person said.

A fantastic man. An amazing musician. Remember seeing this as a kid (maybe on one of those nostalgia 90s shows) and my world changed. Wonderful weirdo. https://t.co/3u7l1f9odV https://t.co/dAmVXGRhlB — Claire Vaughan she/her 〓〓 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🎬 (@pixieglas) November 23, 2022

Sleaford Mods wrote: “Sleep well, Wilko Johnson. The unsung inventor of post Mod, Mod.”

Sleep well, Wilko Johnson. The unsung inventor of post Mod, Mod. https://t.co/207CBeHhcY — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) November 23, 2022

While another person wrote: “That’s such a shame. Absolutely unreal guitarist. I was lucky enough to see him play a few years back, and it was one Hell of a gig. RIP Wilko.”

That’s such a shame. Absolutely unreal guitarist. I was lucky enough to see him play a few years back, and it was one Hell of a gig. RIP Wilko https://t.co/IhgME8P8ZB — Jack likes films #JoinAUnion (@JackHancock1983) November 23, 2022

More to follow…

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.