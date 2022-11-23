BREAKING: Merseyside footballing hero dies aged 71 following long illness

By Matthew Roscoe • 23 November 2022 • 12:00

A FOOTBALLING hero on Merseyside has died aged 71, as reported on Wednesday, November 23.

Heartbreaking news from Merseyside after many people’s footballing hero David Johnson, who hailed from Halewood and played for both Liverpool and Everton, has died at the age of 71 after battling throat cancer in recent years.

The striker, who had two spells at Everton, will be famously remembered for his spell at Anfield where he won four championships and two European Cups.

The goalscorer also had spells at Ipswich Town, Barnsley, Manchester City, Preston North End and in the United States and Malta.

The Halewood-born forward was capped 8 times by England during his career, scoring 6 times over a five-year period for the Three Lions.

His most successful spells in front of goal were at Liverpool and Ipswich Town.

At Ipswich, Johnson scored 35 goals in 136 appearances for the club which led to Liverpool splashing out a club-record fee of £200,000 for his services.

In 148 appearances for the Reds, Johnson scored 55 goals and won four league championships, two European Cups, one League Cup and a UEFA Super Cup.

Tributes flooded social media, which were led by Liverpool legend John Aldridge.

“Absolutely gutted to hear my good friend David Johnson (The Doc)passed away early today.

What a great bloke and a great servant to LFC on and off the pitch👏👏👏RIP. YOULL NEVER WALK ALONE PAL🙏”

What a great bloke and a greet servant to LFC on and off the pitch👏👏👏RIP.YOULL NEVER WALK ALONE PAL🙏 — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) November 23, 2022

Rest in peace David Johnson a Scouser who was part of the Greatest Side we ever had an unsung hero who gave it all for the cause .🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BV8HfoYHOy — MICHAEL BURGESS (@BAKETHEBEST) November 23, 2022

RIP Doc. pic.twitter.com/o1ju8J3Q1u — Dave Tithers 🏆x19 (@davetithers62) November 23, 2022

RIP ‘Doc’ — David Fairclough (@DFairclough12) November 23, 2022

