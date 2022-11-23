BREAKING: Scotland DENIED the right to call a new referendum by British Supreme Court

By Vickie Scullard • 23 November 2022 • 11:16

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Credit: Terry Murden/Shutterstock.com.

Scotland has been denied the right to call a new referendum by British Supreme Court.

There will be no referendum in Scotland after the UK High Court unanimously ruled that the Scottish Home Rule Parliament has no power to call an independence referendum without the consent of the UK government.

The five judges who heard the Edinburgh and London arguments in October, led by Judge Robert Reed, announced their verdict in the first room of the Court, located in Parliament Square in London, opposite the Palace of Westminster.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon had wanted to stage another vote in October of next year.

Supreme Court president Lord Reed announced the decision, saying: “The Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence.”

Reading out a summary of the Supreme Court’s decision this morning, Lord Reed said legislation for a second independence referendum would relate to “reserved matters” and was therefore outside the powers of Holyrood, reports the HuffPost.

He said: “A lawfully-held referendum would have important political consequences relation to the union [between England and Scotland] and the United Kingdom parliament.

“Its outcome would possess the authority, in a constitution and political culture founded upon democracy, of a democratic expression of the view of the Scottish electorate.

“It would either strengthen or weaken the democratic legitimacy of the union and of the United Kingdom parliament’s sovereignty over Scotland, depending on which view prevailed, and would either support or undermine the democratic credentials of the independence movement.

“It is therefore clear that the proposed bill has more than a loose or consequential connection with the reserved matters of the Union of Scotland and England, and the sovereignty of the United Kingdom parliament.”

