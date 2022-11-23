By Chris King • 23 November 2022 • 3:17

Tsunami alert issued after 6.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey

A tsunami alert was issued after Turkey was hit by an earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), an earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale shook Turkey this morning, Wednesday, November 23.

Specifically, it occurred around 175km east of Istanbul with its epicentre in the city of Duzce. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 2km (1.24 miles) at around 04:08am local time.

In a tweet immediately following the quake, the independent scientific organisation urged residents to seek higher ground as it officially issued a tsunami warning: “Move away from the coast and reach a higher place. Follow national authorities’ directives”.

Images and video footage posted on social media showed homes moving as the tremor hit. It was reportedly felt as far afield as Istanbul and Ankara.

“My wife and I felt it at exactly around 04:10 am in Sakarya, Turkey. It was truly terrifying experience that we’ve ever had. May the people of Düzce are well and safe. Our prayers with them”, said @alawiiiz on Twitter.

