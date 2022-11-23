Russian forces dealt huge blow as Ukrainian sabotage unit blows up Makiivka oil storage depot in Donetsk

By Chris King • 23 November 2022 • 4:15

Image of oil tankers on fire in Makiivka, Donetsk. Credit: [email protected]_1love

An oil storage depot and railway line in the Donetsk region was blown up by a Ukrainian sabotage unit causing a severe blow to Russia’s ability to move troops and equipment.

An early-morning sabotage attack by Ukrainian forces on an oil storage depot located in the industrial city of Makiivka in the country’s eastern region of Donetsk dealt the Russian military a huge blow. The strikes occurred at around 3:06am local time according to online media sources.

Oil tankers sitting on the railway tracks took a direct hit, resulting in massive explosions occurring. Pro-Russian militants in the area were deployed to tackle the ensuing blaze and they reportedly took several hours to bring the blaze under control. They later revealed that the blaze had been ignited by an explosive device.

The railway lines were said to have been badly damaged in the latest attack designed to cripple, or at least delay, the Russian infrastructure in the region. Cutting the rail link means that Moscow’s ability to supply its troops with reinforcements and weapons is now temporarily disrupted.

According to a Twitter user who regularly posts updates about activities in her home region of Kherson, Special Kherson Cat @bayraktar_1love wrote: “Tonight there were strikes on the Russian oil depot in Makiivka near Donetsk. Two railway tanks with fuel and three stationary tanks burned down”.

Tonight there were strikes on the Russian oil depot in Makiivka near Donetsk

Two railway tanks with fuel and three stationary tanks burned down. pic.twitter.com/ayOIqcD8FD — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 21, 2022

/2

Calendar model provides damage assessment. pic.twitter.com/6h2eISqD08 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 21, 2022

