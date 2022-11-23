Facelifts for streets in Alicante are about to begin

By Anna Ellis • 23 November 2022 • 16:53
Facelifts for Alicante Streets. Image: Alicante City Council
The budget for the work is €215,490.19 with an expected completion period of 4 months.
This is the preliminary stage of a project that plans to widen pavements to a minimum of 1.80 metres, a one-way road and a parking strip that will incorporate trees and new lighting.
The Councillor for Urban Planning and Heritage, Adrian Santos, explained: “This set of actions aims to promote pedestrian use of the street, sustainable mobility and local commerce. The project is the first of the six approved in the area of the two castles and is marked by an approach based on social and environmental sustainability.”
“This work includes a series of actions aimed at connecting the neighbourhoods, promoting energy efficiency and pedestrian mobility, attending to vulnerable groups of people, rehabilitating the cultural and historical heritage and reactivating economic activity.”
