Gran Alacant awarded funds to build a new football pitch

23 November 2022

Football pitch for Gran Alacant. Image: Santa Pola City Council

During the middle of the World Cup thoughts have turned to football and fans will be pleased to hear Gran Alacant has now been awarded €387,000 to build a new 8-a-side football pitch.

The Sports Department has planned the location of the pitch so that an 11-a-side football pitch can be built next door in the future.

The Councillor for Gran Alacant, Oscar Valenzuela confirmed that “we continue to make progress in the provision of services for Gran Alacant. Little by little, we are providing the area with more infrastructure to improve the quality of life of the residents. This 8-a-side football pitch was a much-demanded facility, especially by the parents of the children who play this sport.”

The Councillor for Santa Pola, Julio Baeza, indicated that “we continue working on the provision of new sports facilities in Santa Pola and specifically in Gran Alacant. We have already started works to provide for a basketball court and now the project of this 8-a-side football pitch which we hope will be operational in the first half of 2023.”

