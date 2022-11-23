Grow your crypto wallet by 5x when you buy Polkadot and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 23 November 2022 • 11:47

No doubt, the cryptocurrency market is like any other financial market; filled with numerous chances for profit-making. As the prices of coins rise and fall, intelligent traders can take advantage and make plenty of money for themselves. The goal of every crypto trader is to make money from the world’s most innovative digital assets. That’s why many traders add different crypto tokens to their portfolios. The quality of tokens in a trader’s portfolio will determine their profits.

Traders that enjoy the most gains are those that have numerous reliable projects in their wallets. Even one or two good projects are enough to make you earn hundreds or thousands of dollars. But what should you pick? That’s where we come in. This piece will show you how Polkadot (DOT) and Big Eyes (BIG) will grow your portfolio up to 5x.

Polkadot: The standard for DeFi Projects

When the cryptocurrency market started, the main focus was on decentralisation. A decentralised network was effective because no one controlled it. It was also impossible for any single entity to determine the next direction for a decentralised project.

When the first decentralised protocol was released, many people saw the limitless potential of the blockchain. And many others started to release their decentralised protocols. Today, the coin market is flourishing. But it’s become a system of thousands of different projects that don’t interact with each other. That’s where Polkadot comes in.

Polkadot is a cryptocurrency project designed to create a homogenous decentralised market. It aims to connect separate blockchains and make them interact with each other. By doing so, it will be possible to transfer value and data across multiple networks. Polkadot’s homogeneous system will result in numerous benefits for the coin market. Currently, several projects are already onboard with Polkadot. As more projects join this blockchain, its value will increase.

DOT is the symbol used to represent Polkadot. DOT can be purchased on top-rated crypto exchanges and Polkadot’s network. This project’s utility means traders can rest assured about its potential growth. Developers and traders are crying out for a decentralised protocol like Polkadot that will unify the immense benefits of the coin market.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The New Cat on the Block

Many traders may hold back off buying Big Eyes because the coin is in its presale stage. But that would only be a mistake. Big Eyes has all the potential to grow your portfolio over the short term and long term. It has had a largely successful presale during which it has raised about $9.87million. This shows the strong followership of the meme coin. Big Eyes adopts a community-driven approach. The community of users is trending upwards as it continues to grow.

Big Eyes is a unique meme coin that stands out from other alternatives. This cryptocurrency plans to create wealth for traders through the NFT industry. It will allow users to be able to create their own NFTs. As more and more Big Eyes NFTs are developed, there will be an increasing possibility of coming across a multi-million dollar gem. Big Eyes will use its decentralised protocol to create a centralised platform. On this platform, traders can buy and swap digital assets. NFTs and cryptocurrencies will be available on this platform.

There is plenty of great information on Big Eyes and its project, including this Youtube video in which BIG is lengthily discussed, including all its strengths. Use exclusive code BIGPRIZE84 when purchasing BIG in the presale for even better bonuses and exclusive content!

This meme coin has 200 billion tokens. At the end of the presale, it will have sold 90% of this supply. Big Eyes has an attractive interface that would appeal to any feline lover. Additionally, this meme coin is built on the Binance Smart Chain. Therefore, you can expect its transactions to run smoothly. Big Eyes is already gaining plenty of hype because of its features. When the coin is released, you can expect its price to explode. This would blow up the portfolios of any early investors.

From Friday, to get bonus tokens with your Big Eyes purchase, use the code BLACKFRIDAY50

For all things Big Eyes Coin (BIG) follow the links below!

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido