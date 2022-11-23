By Matthew Roscoe • 23 November 2022 • 13:05
Hartson's commentary slammed as Croatia vs Morocco World Cup match fails to deliver. Image: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com
John Hartson’s commentary during the Qatar World Cup clash between Croatia vs Morocco on Wednesday, November 23 was slammed by social media users.
“Me trying to stay awake listening to John Hartson at 10 o’clock in the morning,” one person wrote alongside a gif of a footy fan falling asleep during a game.
Me trying to stay awake listening to John Hartson at 10 o’clock in the morning: pic.twitter.com/1ouPjNcqsY
— ⛷ (@smn___67) November 23, 2022
Me trying to stay awake listening to John Hartson at 10 o’clock in the morning: pic.twitter.com/1ouPjNcqsY
— ⛷ (@smn___67) November 23, 2022
Another posted a gif of Family Guy’s Peter Griffin being taken away in a straightjacket alongside the caption: “He was forced to listen to John Hartson on commentary at 10am.”
He was forced to listen to John Hartson on commentary at 10am pic.twitter.com/gDf3waAJ7L
— RjayBhoy 🇦🇷 (@RjayCeltic) November 23, 2022
He was forced to listen to John Hartson on commentary at 10am pic.twitter.com/gDf3waAJ7L
— RjayBhoy 🇦🇷 (@RjayCeltic) November 23, 2022
While another person wrote: “When wales get knocked out the world cup can they take John Hartson home with them🥱”
When wales get knocked out the world cup can they take John hartson home with them🥱
— NorthErnHotspuR (@THotSpurS87) November 23, 2022
When wales get knocked out the world cup can they take John hartson home with them🥱
— NorthErnHotspuR (@THotSpurS87) November 23, 2022
Daily Mail’s Nathan Salt summed up the game, writing: “Hard to argue with that result in the end. They have edged each other out and both sides’ best players simply didn’t live up to the billing.”
Led by Luka Modric, Croatia would have had high hopes for this game but found it hard to break down a resolute Morocco side who were well supported inside the stadium.
Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech looked like the most likely to score for Croatia, however, Morocco had their chances but both sides lacked real quality in the final third and as Salt said, the draw was hard to argue.
This was the third 0-0 draw at the Qatar World Cup following Denmark vs Tunisia and Mexico vs Poland.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.