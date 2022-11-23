By Matthew Roscoe • 23 November 2022 • 13:05

Hartson's commentary slammed as Croatia vs Morocco World Cup match fails to deliver. Image: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

AS Croatia and Morocco played out a boring 0-0 draw, football fans watching the game on ITV were more distracted by the commentary of former Celtic striker John Hartson.

John Hartson’s commentary during the Qatar World Cup clash between Croatia vs Morocco on Wednesday, November 23 was slammed by social media users.

“Me trying to stay awake listening to John Hartson at 10 o’clock in the morning,” one person wrote alongside a gif of a footy fan falling asleep during a game.

Me trying to stay awake listening to John Hartson at 10 o’clock in the morning: pic.twitter.com/1ouPjNcqsY — ⛷ (@smn___67) November 23, 2022

Another posted a gif of Family Guy’s Peter Griffin being taken away in a straightjacket alongside the caption: “He was forced to listen to John Hartson on commentary at 10am.”

He was forced to listen to John Hartson on commentary at 10am pic.twitter.com/gDf3waAJ7L — RjayBhoy 🇦🇷 (@RjayCeltic) November 23, 2022

While another person wrote: “When wales get knocked out the world cup can they take John Hartson home with them🥱”

When wales get knocked out the world cup can they take John hartson home with them🥱 — NorthErnHotspuR (@THotSpurS87) November 23, 2022

Daily Mail’s Nathan Salt summed up the game, writing: “Hard to argue with that result in the end. They have edged each other out and both sides’ best players simply didn’t live up to the billing.”

Led by Luka Modric, Croatia would have had high hopes for this game but found it hard to break down a resolute Morocco side who were well supported inside the stadium.

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech looked like the most likely to score for Croatia, however, Morocco had their chances but both sides lacked real quality in the final third and as Salt said, the draw was hard to argue.

This was the third 0-0 draw at the Qatar World Cup following Denmark vs Tunisia and Mexico vs Poland.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.