Healthy habits to reduce your risk of seasonal illnesses

By Betty Henderson • 23 November 2022 • 12:01

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle during the winter is one key way you can protect yourself against seasonal bugs

During the winter months, seasonal sicknesses can strike and ruin your plans, but luckily there are ways to reduce your chances of catching anything. Here we share three top tips from medical professionals on how you can protect yourself against seasonal bugs.

Get a flu vaccine

If you are able to get a flu vaccine, take the opportunity. In Spain, a government campaign aims to vaccinate 75 per cent of over 65s and people with health conditions, as well as through private healthcare providers. Colds and flues are constantly evolving, so doctors recommend taking the annual flu vaccine as it targets current strains of sickness.

Practice good hygiene

If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us, it’s that good hygiene is crucial. Wash your hands before and after eating and after sneezing or coughing, avoid touching your mouth and nose often, and avoid close contact with other people that are sick.

Boost your immune system

Try to eat a balanced diet containing lots of fruits and vegetables throughout the winter months. Maintain a healthy lifestyle by exercising frequently and getting at least seven hours of sleep per night. You can also consider taking vitamin supplements if you have any deficiencies.