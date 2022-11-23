How to sell your second-hand car quickly for a good price

By Betty Henderson • 23 November 2022 • 16:22

Invest some time in preparing your car for the market to get the best deal possible when selling it

News that the Spanish second-hand car market is reaching new heights is encouraging many car owners to sell cars that they don’t want anymore. If you want to sell your car quickly for the best deal, we have some tried and tested tips to prepare your car for the market for you.

Invest time in research

Before listing your car online for the price you want for it, do some market research. Check the prices of the same model on online marketplaces. This way you can also decide whether making any necessary improvements are worth your time and money. It is also worth speaking to your local garage when you are considering selling your car.

Prepare your car

Though serious improvements to your car might not be possible on your timeframe and budget, or be worth it, you can make some simple improvements. Ensure the interior and exterior of your car are squeaky clean and tidy before taking photographs.

Create an appealing advert

When building an online advert for your car, make sure to take high quality, focused photographs. It is crucial that a buyer feels persuaded when seeing your car for the first time. Take photographs of your car after you have made any improvements, on a sunny day.