‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestants hit the Jungle Arms for a fun night out

By Euro Weekly News Media • 23 November 2022 • 0:36

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' line-up 2022. Credit: ITV

The famous Jungle Arms opened its doors for the contestants on ‘I’m A Celebrity’.

Following the departure of Corrie actress Sue, there were just eight contestants left vying to be crowned winner of this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’. Another one would leave at the end of tonight’s show, Tuesday, November 22.

George, Mike, and Seann left camp to tackle ‘Grot Yoga’. This task involved each celeb being placed in separate perspex cases and having to take up a yoga position. As they held the move for 60 seconds, all sorts of gunge and disgusting things including fish guts, offal and rotten fruit were dropped on top of them.

The objective, once the 60 seconds was over, was to pass the yellow stars to each other using only their mouths. Seann never stopped whingeing from start to finish but the trio collected all eight stars meaning that another good meal was on the cards.

Chris and Owen headed out to try and win some Dingo Dollars to spend on Kev’s ‘Deals On Wheels’. They had to complete a giant puzzle by watching each of their campmates take turns to perform a ‘charades-type’ mime in order to choose the correct piece of the puzzle.

They smashed it and set off to meet Kev to win tonight’s tasty snack of brownies. With their usual bad luck, the Snake Rock celebs once again got the answer wrong.

Dinner was a massive ostrich egg which was quickly knocked up into a wonderful tortilla that everybody enjoyed.

Jill rushed into camp to announce that they would all be paying a visit to the famous Jungle Arms. Incredibly, this pub is never open when contestants arrive, and before it does open, they have to take part in a challenge to win snacks. Transferring disgusting-tasting water from a barrel using only their mouths to then fill a cup to get balls out was not pleasant, apparently.

They eventually won four pizzas and six portions of chips, and their mood quickly changed once the bar opened. Matt ‘sang’ the Queen song ‘I Want To Break Free’ on the karaoke, Baba was brilliant, and George entertained by singing Karma Chamaeleon.

Ant and Dec appeared in camp to announce the name of tonight’s departure, as voted by the viewers, and Boy George is out.

___________________________________________________________

