THE man accused of the biggest cryptocurrency scam in Spain takes his own life in Estepona, Costa del Sol.

Javier Biosca, the main broker under investigation for the alleged cryptocurrency scam committed by the Algorithmics business group, which is being investigated by the National Court, died yesterday.

Biosca had been free for three weeks after he deposited the bail of one million euros set by the head of the Central Investigating Court Number 1, Alejandro Abascal, reports AZ Costa del Sol.

He was staying in a golf course complex in Estepona, accompanied by his wife and his son.

It is reported that yesterday around 11.15am, Biosca fell to his death from the terrace. Initial investigations do not point to the involvement of third parties in his death.

Biosca was arrested in June 2021 during a routine Guardia Civil check for an alleged 280 million Bitcoin scam in the Axarquia town of Torrox.

Upon entering his data into their computer they found an arrest warrant against him relating to the alleged scam.

As the investigation continued, his total victims were tallied at more than 600, including high-profile investors such as judges and treasury inspectors.

He is alleged to have used the Algorithms Group to attract private investors who wanted to obtain a high interest in the cryptocurrency market.

