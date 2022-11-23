Newborn baby dead after Russian missile strike on Ukrainian maternity ward

By Vickie Scullard • 23 November 2022 • 9:22

The scene at the Ukrainian maternity unit where a newborn baby has died after a Russian missile strike. Credit: Ze Telegram.

A newborn baby, reported to be just two days old, has tragically died after a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian maternity ward.

The strike hit a maternity ward in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, believed to be in the city of Vilniansk, which Moscow claims to have seized.

The two-storey building of the maternity ward was destroyed, rescuers said on social media, adding that there was “a woman in labour with a newborn baby as well as a doctor” inside the building.

Rescuers said: “As a result of the attack, a baby born in 2022 died, and the woman and doctor were rescued from the rubble.”

According to preliminary information, there was nobody else trapped under the debris, reports the Daily Mail.

A video has been shared across social media of the emergency rescue, including paramedics and firefighters, which saw them free a man trapped waist-deep in the rubble of what appears to be the destroyed maternity ward.

A newborn baby was killed overnight in a Russian missile attack on the maternity ward of Vilnyansk hospital in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia oblast and others likely remain trapped under debris, President Zelensky says. 📸 via Ze Telegram pic.twitter.com/T8IoPJfjEx — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) November 23, 2022

Following the attack, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of bringing “terror and murder” to Ukraine.

He said: “The enemy has once again decided to try to achieve with terror and murder what it wasn’t able to achieve for nine months and won’t be able to achieve.”

“Instead, it will only be held to account for all the evil it has brought to our country,” he added.

