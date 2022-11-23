By Vickie Scullard • 23 November 2022 • 9:02

One dead and 18 injured in 'terror attack' bomb explosions at 2 bus stops in Jerusalem. Credit: Israel Police/Twitter.

One person has died and 18 injured after two bombs were detonated at bus stops in Jerusalem.

The two explosions happened at two bus stops near entrances to Jerusalem on Wednesday morning.

The first explosion happened close to the main entrance of Jerusalem in Givat Shaul, shortly after the 7am rush hour, with the second blast occurring shortly after 7.30am, at Ramot junction, another entrance to Jerusalem.

The two explosions are being treated as a “joint attack”, with police describing the explosions as a “terror bombing”, reports the Times of Israel.

Medics reported that twelve people at the first bus stop were injured in the blast, including two critically and two seriously, with one of the victims later dying at Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

An #explosion was reported next to the Central Bus Station in #Jerusalem on Wednesday morning,At least 10 people injured. [Explosion took place in the area between Givat Sha'ul & Begin Road at Jerusalem City Western entrance]. It's an apparent #bomb blast.#Terrorism #IRGC pic.twitter.com/21DaLTxEIM — Erfan Fard (@EQfard) November 23, 2022

Three people were lightly hurt by shrapnel in the second explosion, and four people were also taken to the hospital suffering from anxiety.

The explosions are believed to have been caused by an explosive device left in bags, according to initial local media reports.

A bus at the station was seen damaged by the explosion. It was unclear if the victims were at the station or on the bus itself.

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said there may have been two attackers. He called on the public to be alert for suspicious packages and said officers were scanning the city for other possible devices.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

