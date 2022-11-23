Pinoso’s community composting obtains more than 70 kilograms of compost

By Anna Ellis • 23 November 2022 • 15:33

Community composting. Image: Pinoso City Council

The second sieving in the community composter of the Urban Gardens of Pinoso has obtained more than 70 kilograms of compost.

The VAERSA technician, who is in charge of the control and monitoring of the composting island, has carried out the second screening of the compost and its storage, for its later distribution among the users of the Urban Gardens. Before this distribution, an analysis will be carried out to determine its quality and if it is suitable for its use.

Two new collection points for compost have been added to the Urban Gardens, in Calderon de la Barca and in the Market Car Park, where, interested users can deposit the organic waste generated at home. This waste can account for up to 40 per cent of the waste we throw away. With these two collection points and the joint collaboration between municipal staff and the voluntary contribution of the families involved in the programme, the aim is to transform waste into a resource.

These two new collection points reinforce the community composting project of the CREA Waste Consortium that began in December 2020.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.