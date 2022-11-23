Qatar provides another shock result as Japan beat Germany

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 November 2022 • 16:36

Japan beat Germany - Credit FIFA World Cup

The tournament in Qatar has delivered another shock result with Japan beating former World Cup champions Germany 2-1.

Germany were the first to score netting from a first half penalty (Ilkay Gundogan), but they were unable to use their domination of possession to win the game.

The game on Wednesday, November 23 saw Germany keep the ball for 74 per cent of the game, as well as take twice as many shots on goal.

But it was left to Japan to score in the 75th (Ritsu Doan) and 83rd minute (Takuma Asano) to take the game, leaving a stunned German team.

¡Es el Mundial de las sorpresas! 😵 🇯🇵 Japón le da la vuelta al marcador y le arrebata los tres puntos a Alemania ✈️ Contenido patrocinado por @emirates #flybetter#GolMundial pic.twitter.com/Mka4lIP4z3 — Gol Mundial (@Gol) November 23, 2022

Japanese players and fans alike went mad as the final whistle blew having secured one of the biggest World Cup upsets of all time, a day after Saudi Arabia beat another giant in Argentina.

The shock result comes after German scored a major win for players and fans by showing they had been gagged, by covering their mouths during the photoshoot ahead of the game.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.