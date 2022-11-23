By Matthew Roscoe • 23 November 2022 • 20:51

Live from Alicante's 'Fan Park': Spain ran rampant over Costa Rica in Qatar World Cup. Image: Matthew Roscoe/Euro Weekly News

Euro Weekly News was invited to watch Spain’s opening World Cup match in Qatar against Costa Rica at the ‘Fan Park’ in Alicante.

In what was the perfect place to watch the Spanish national team kick off their World Cup tournament in Qatar, Spain’s fanatical fanbase cheered their side on from inside the ‘Fan Park’ in Alicante.

In fact, the park was buzzing as Spain turned on the style against group E outsiders Costa Rica.

A serious gem for football fans in Spain’s Costa Blanca, the staff at the football fan park were fantastic, keeping drinks topped up and food flowing on the park’s VIP level as the two big screens showed the World Cup action.

And the fans in attendance were not disappointed.

Spain dominated the first half and cruised into halftime with a 3-0 lead, thanks to goals from Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and a penalty from Ferran Torres.

Located in the trendy Alicante port, metres away from the casino, nightclubs, hotels and restaurants, the location and experience were excellent and the only thing threatening to dampen the mood of the supporters was the weather!

However, with fans sheltered from any potential storms inside the enclosed park, Spain continued their scintillating first-half form throughout much of the second.

Four second-half goals from Ferran Torres (2), Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata helped secure a comfortable 7-0 victory for the former one-time World Cup winners.

Prior to the game, the group was blown wide open by Japan’s ‘upset’ over Germany.

The Japanese side ran out 2-1 winners against a German side clearly lacking in confidence.

Although, that is not taking away from the performance of the Japan side who rose to the occasion once again with another impressive World Cup result.

About Fan Park Alicante

Fan Park Alicante located in Alicante Port at The Ocean Race Village offers a drop-in area, which is:

Free to enter, subject to capacity. The first-come, first-served principle applies. Food and drinks must be ordered and paid for through the venue’s QR code.

Reserved Area:

It is possible to reserve a table for a minimum of 6 people. When making a table reservation, it is mandatory to order a drinks package, which will be delivered to your table upon arrival. Other drinks and food can be ordered through our QR code.

VIP

Here you can enjoy your football celebrations at your own private table with your friends and family. Experience the World Cup atmosphere with a larger variety of exclusive drinks as well as a food buffet provided by the restaurant Maestral. Table, food, and drinks* are all included in the price.

* wine, beer and soft drinks

It is possible to reserve a table for a minimum of 6 people. If you wish to make a reservation for large groups of more than 8 people, please send an email to [email protected]

For more information, please click on the link here.

