By Anna Ellis • 23 November 2022 • 16:20

Space: the final frontier. Image: Kirschner/Shutterstock.com

For some time Elche has been pushing its bid to host the Spanish Space Agency.

In support, the President of the Valencian Government, Ximo Puig, has announced that: “The Valencian Region is an emerging territory in the evolution of Spanish space.”

“The city of Elche is the best launching pad for achieving prosperity as it has all the capabilities to host the headquarters of the Space Agency. Elche has a national and international transport network and a dynamic and innovative business environment and the recently inaugurated Elche Technology Campus where the new headquarters are planned to be located.”

Ximo also referred to the strength of the companies and research centres in the Valencian Region linked to this sector, and highlighted the public-private collaboration to promote Elche, as well as to “promote quality employment arising from knowledge-intensive industries”.

Ximo Puig described the aerospace business network as “emerging and very diverse”, given that companies in this field are involved in launching satellites, software and photonics, as well as creating propulsion systems, satellite platforms and data processing.

