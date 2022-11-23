Torrevieja Port is getting a facelift in a bid to make the area more pedestrianised

By Anna Ellis • 23 November 2022 • 13:35

Prettying up the port. Image: Torrevieja City Council.

After chatting with neighbours and businesses in the port area of Torrevieja it has been decided to create underground roads for traffic to and from the Port of Torrevieja.

It is hoped that this will improve the area and serve as a great dynamic element for the city especially the town centre and seafront.

The Mayor, Eduardo Dolon, explained that the integration of the port area with the rest of the city is the object of the project.

The budget for the project is €1,700,539 and is expected to be completed within five months.

The idea proposed by Torrevieja City Council is to replace the current Paseo de la Libertad, creating in its place a large multi-use esplanade from the current line of buildings on the promenade to the sea endowed with a completely renewed and modernised image. In all this space, traffic will be suppressed, except for emergency vehicles, neighbours and catering services.

The Council is committed to gaining pedestrian and semi-pedestrian spaces in the surrounding streets from the Port of Torrevieja until reaching the point of Calle Ramon Gallud.

